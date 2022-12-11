Create New Account
Viktor Bout's Entrapment and 1st Interview
"In his interview to RT, Viktor Bout has expressed his views on the United States and its relations with Moscow, saying that it’s the elites who are in fact in conflict, while ‘we are born not to be enemies’. ‘Every American I met in jail had no problems with Russia, was curious about Russia’, Bout said. Viktor Bout, a Russian businessman, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US, has returned to his homeland after a prisoner swap involving basketball player Brittney Griner. He spoke exclusively to RT in his first TV interview. He told us about his emotions upon coming back, about the time spent as inmate and shared his views on special military operation in Ukraine and current global situation." - RT News

