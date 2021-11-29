Parents Bill of Rights Leaves Florida Parents To Decide Whether Their Children Should Wear Masks at School

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11/21/2021 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: Companies in Florida have to respect the substantive protections that have been signed into law in the state of Florida, regardless of where their headquarters are. Parents Bill of Rights show respect to Florida parents, leaving them to decide whether their children should wear masks at school