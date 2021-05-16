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Eratosthenes did NOT prove that earth is a "globe"/sphere - In Fact, scientifically it was a MAJOR FAIL!
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43 views • May 16, 2021
These engineers lay out in detail how Eratosthenes non-experiment was a total scientific fail.
They even show you how to reproduce their experiment here.
Here's a really good playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xyerpRbirNGC/
Video by DecimalZ
https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ/videos
They even show you how to reproduce their experiment here.
Here's a really good playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xyerpRbirNGC/
Video by DecimalZ
https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ/videos
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