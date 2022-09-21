ThePatriotNurse:Are We Educating Ourselves into Poverty and Stupidity?

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Posted 18August2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the debt enslavement lie sold to students and its political impacts. Is a college education a guarantee of success? We discuss historical changes in our educational system and ask is there a better way?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
educational system, college, trade schools, Department of Education, teenagers,