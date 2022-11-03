Create New Account
Stew Peters: Former Vaccine Developer EXPOSES Secret DEAL Israel Made With Pfizer
502 views
channel image
Leona Wind
Published 19 days ago |

Stew Peters: SHOCKING! Former Vaccine Developer EXPOSES Secret BACKROOM DEAL Israel Made With Pfizer; Plans For Legitimate Vaccine SCRAPPED. Professor Shmuel Shapira joins to expose the details behind Israel's COVID vaxx contract with Pfizer!

Prof. Shapira fought to create his own safe and effective vaccine for Israel, but was outrun by Pfizer, after it was tapped by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to produce the mRNA injections.

Now that Netanyahu has been "reelected", what will happen to Israel?

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

