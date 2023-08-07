Create New Account
Live At the Rosary with General Flynn, Abby Johnson, and Chloe Cole for ISSUE 1
Resistance Chicks
Published 16 hours ago

Why It's Important to Vote Yes on Ohio's Issue One

August 8th, 2023 Tuesday. Ohio Vote Yes Against Planned Parenthood, Soros, California, Democrat Rhino Witch Coven. It isn't a conspiracy it is a Witch Coven. They want to sacrifice Children. Mutilate their bodies, and drink blood. Pharmacy wizards use snake poison to murder, counterfeit money, and take guns. Install Tyranny Martial Law. Genocide the people. In the Worship of many, many sexually deviated idols' false god's religions.

