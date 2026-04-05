"We sent a lot of guns to the Iranian protesters, we sent guns through the Kurds, I think the Kurds kept them." - Trump to Fox News.

@DD Geopolitics

🐻 Imagine backstabbing the Kurds in Syria, and then a few weeks later expecting them to trust you again. Only with an American ego...

Also, same guy on Fox said:

Trump told Fox News that he will blow up Iranian energy infrastructure and take their oil if Iran doesn’t make a deal.

Adding, Trump crazy post:

@realDonaldTrump

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP



Apr 05, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116351998782539414

More from Trump: Supreme Leader of Clear Explanations on Iran:

There could be a deal, and there could also not be a deal.

I don't know. I have no idea with these people, they're getting the shit beat out of them, and that's, that's all I can tell you.

Adding:

Additional photos of what's left of yesterday's US CSAR mission.

Total losses are reported to be:

➡️2x U.S. Air Force MC-130J “Commando II” Special Operations Aircraft

➡️2x (possibly more) MH-6M "Little Birds" - U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

➡️2x MQ-9 Reaper drones

ℹ️Around 25 aircraft were reportedly involved in the mission.







