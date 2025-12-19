BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - Dec 19, 2025 - 2 Corinthians 8:9 - Riches Through Poverty: The Grace That Gives
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
7 views • 1 day ago

2 Corinthians 8:9 reveals the heart of the gospel through the voluntary humility of Christ: “Though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might be rich.” Paul anchors generosity, sacrifice, and grace in the incarnation itself. Jesus did not lose riches by accident—He laid them aside by choice so that sinners could gain what they could never earn. In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the meaning of Christ’s poverty, the nature of true spiritual riches, and how the grace of giving flows from the cross, not from compulsion.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
