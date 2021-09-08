TruNews - 8/9/21*

Aug 9, 2021MILEAGE TAX AND RETINA SCANNING BURIED IN DEMS’ INFRASTRUCTURE BILLCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart take the helm, as Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke make their way to Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Rick and Doc discuss the latest in Coronavirus news, including the relationship between high vaccination rates and high so-called ‘Delta’ cases. They also discuss how this scenario appears to have been planned for years.In part two, they examine how President Biden’s trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill is rolling out massive surveillance on roads, cars, and even your breath and eyes.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/09/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror