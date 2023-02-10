China Approached DARPA in 2018 for Funding of a Virus Disturbingly Similar to COVID-19

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Chinese Researchers Approached DARPA in 2018 for Funding of a Virus Disturbingly Similar to COVID-19Senator Rand Paul: "We did the right thing — for once. We turned them down. That doesn't mean they didn't do the research."
"We only know this because a whistleblower leaked [that] information."
https://rumble.com/v28xrjg-chinese-researchers-approached-darpa-in-2018-for-funding-of-a-virus-disturb.html