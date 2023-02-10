China Approached DARPA in 2018 for Funding of a Virus Disturbingly Similar to COVID-19

Chinese Researchers Approached DARPA in 2018 for Funding of a Virus Disturbingly Similar to COVID-19Senator Rand Paul: "We did the right thing — for once. We turned them down. That doesn't mean they didn't do the research."
"We only know this because a whistleblower leaked [that] information."
https://rumble.com/v28xrjg-chinese-researchers-approached-darpa-in-2018-for-funding-of-a-virus-disturb.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.