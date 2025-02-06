BrightLearn - Healing Secrets from the Bible by Dr. Patrick Quillin

Dr. Patrick Quillin's book "Healing Secrets from the Bible" argues that ancient Biblical wisdom can provide modern health solutions, challenging the conventional medical approach. Quillin contends that by adhering to Biblical principles, individuals can improve their physical well-being and longevity. The book emphasizes the importance of a diet of whole and unprocessed foods as outlined in the Bible, contrasting it with contemporary dietary habits linked to chronic diseases. Quillin also highlights the body as a "temple of the Holy Spirit," underscoring the need for holistic health practices that include proper nutrition, exercise and stress management.





