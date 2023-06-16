Is Water Baptism an Option?

Today, in most cases, people are not baptized right away because there is a need to make a production of the baptism, and to be done at a convenient time for the pastor or priest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.