Dungeons & Dragons Bosses QUIT! WotC is Burning Down in Real Time...

Two high profile exits from Dungeons & Dragons are raising eyebrows. Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford are both leaving Wizards of the Coast after DECADES with the company. Is it the failure of 5.5e? What do they know about WotC's future plans for DnD? Then we talk about My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic the Gathering. Or something.