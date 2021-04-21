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Is Psychology a Sign of the Last Days?
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230 views • April 21, 2021
“Well, psychology is simply Eastern mysticism dressed up in Western terms, trying to make it scientific.” And you know that we have had tests where they matched Western psychiatrists against voodoo priests, for example, or witchdoctors, and it came out a dead heat. The only difference was the witchdoctors released their patients sooner and charged less. But basically, it’s very much the same, and I think you’re right in pointing this out as one of the signs o f the last days.
Stay tuned as we address those issues and much more.
https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/psychology
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Stay tuned as we address those issues and much more.
https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/psychology
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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