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3/07/18 #2NDAMREV: March 11 is Game On! #RedOctober Captured! #STORM
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10 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/07/18 The public arrests could begin on March 11, as mirrored from _ posts after the 10 days of darkness we just witnessed from Feb. 24 thru March 3. Now, We have major intel to show that JP will be the first public arrest and many more to follow in rapid sequence, backed by military might.
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV, with prayers, conversation, positive feedback and donations! The STORM is about to be unleashed!! Prayer wave at 6PM and commit to daily prayer that the globalist cabal will be defeated and that Life-loving, Liberty-loving humanity will thrive!!
3/07/18 The public arrests could begin on March 11, as mirrored from _ posts after the 10 days of darkness we just witnessed from Feb. 24 thru March 3. Now, We have major intel to show that JP will be the first public arrest and many more to follow in rapid sequence, backed by military might.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV, with prayers, conversation, positive feedback and donations! The STORM is about to be unleashed!! Prayer wave at 6PM and commit to daily prayer that the globalist cabal will be defeated and that Life-loving, Liberty-loving humanity will thrive!!
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