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Casting Curses. Hail Trump. Rurua to Hilary.
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31 views • September 20, 2020
How to cast a Curse from the ancient writings. This may be deadly, proceed at your own risk. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
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Some one Left a Link to this Phoenician Script Torah on one of my old movies. If anyone knows please drop it here. If not, drop a Dollar on my Paypal link and I'll send it to that address.
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1
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