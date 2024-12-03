BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is AI Demonic?
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
33 followers
2
53 views • 4 months ago

Elon Musk says that "With AI, we are summoning the demon"

AI is not simply programmers feeding information and queries into a machine and getting an output.  When you take a close look, especially without the programmed safeguards, there is a sinister and malevolent intelligence behind AI

Geordie Rose, founder of D-Wave (Quantum computing) and Kindred (Quantum AI) describes this intelligence, as something "Alien", and having no care for humans.  This description is similar to Demons, who have been around for ages, and actually have a hatred towards humans, which occasionally makes itself known through the AI output.

Is AI's goal, much like a demon, to subjugate humanity?  To demand worship and sacrifice?  To turn men away from the True God?   Here are a few examples to help decide for yourselves... 

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencedemonicintelligenceenochskynetartificialrosemuskelongeordiesewellloab
