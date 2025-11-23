Communists VS Zionists & the Collapse of the American Empire w/ Michael Yon

Michael Yon joins me for a no-holds-barred breakdown of the global power struggle now unfolding across the world stage. We dig into the long-range plans of competing elite factions, the CCP’s expanding influence operations, the Zionist push for control of key routes and resources, and how America is being systematically weakened from within through psychological warfare, intoxicants, and economic sabotage. Yon lays out how these centuries-old strategies are converging right now — and why the American Empire may be entering its final phase. Michael Yon on X: https://x.com/Michael_Yon Michael Yon Substack: https://michaelyon.substack.com/ Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 50% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/