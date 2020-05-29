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Shocking Experiment EXPOSING Human Behavior!
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18 views • May 29, 2020
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The Milgram experiment was a famous experiment that illustrated just how easy it is to convince people to do something immoral (eg. murder). People who write to this channel talk about how nothing will convince them to deny their faith, or to accept the Mark of the Beast (666). But when you are faced with the decision, and an "expert" or executioner refuses to accept no as an answer, will you stand your ground? Please think about this as you listen to the Milgram experiment explained.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Ensuring mission readiness with a few good zzzs by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
US GOV Public Use
https://www.chronicle.com/blogs/perco...
Fair use
The Milgram experiment was a famous experiment that illustrated just how easy it is to convince people to do something immoral (eg. murder). People who write to this channel talk about how nothing will convince them to deny their faith, or to accept the Mark of the Beast (666). But when you are faced with the decision, and an "expert" or executioner refuses to accept no as an answer, will you stand your ground? Please think about this as you listen to the Milgram experiment explained.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Ensuring mission readiness with a few good zzzs by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
US GOV Public Use
https://www.chronicle.com/blogs/perco...
Fair use
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