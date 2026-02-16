© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khorramshahr 4 smashes the gates of the enemy‘s Fantasie
Adding: Narco Rubio: It will be difficult to make a deal with Iran
More info on this missle, short from AI:
The Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar) is a 4th-generation Iranian medium-range ballistic missile, unveiled in June 2023 and deployed in 2026. It features a 2,000 km range, a 1,500–1,800 kg warhead, and utilizes advanced hypergolic fuel for quick, 12-minute launch preparation. This liquid-fueled missile is designed for high precision (30m accuracy) and to evade air defenses with a 16-Mach speed outside the atmosphere.
Adding:
"Notice" for Children📝
Recently, sensible British citizens have been skeptical of many government initiatives. A new initiative has been added to this collection. Labour has introduced new school rules that have outraged many: now children as young as 4 are in rare cases allowed to change gender — using pronouns that do not match their biological sex.
The Department of Education under Minister Bridget Phillipson has issued guidance allowing teachers to address a girl as "he" and a boy as "she", if this is agreed with parents and doctors. Single-sex spaces like toilets have not been touched yet.
➡️The opposition is furious: Shadow Education Minister Laura Trott stated that "children in primary school should not be confronted with such a choice at all". MP Claire Coutinho added that four-year-olds are too immature for such decisions, accusing Labour of ideological pressure.
❓Labour's new step is another example of where the United Kingdom is heading. It's not surprising that even moderate British citizens increasingly wonder: where is the line between human rights and manipulating consciousness from an early age?
