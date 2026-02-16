Khorramshahr 4 smashes the gates of the enemy‘s Fantasie

🔴 Production: @Nayaforiraq on Telegram.

Adding: Narco Rubio: It will be difficult to make a deal with Iran

More info on this missle, short from AI:

The Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar) is a 4th-generation Iranian medium-range ballistic missile, unveiled in June 2023 and deployed in 2026. It features a 2,000 km range, a 1,500–1,800 kg warhead, and utilizes advanced hypergolic fuel for quick, 12-minute launch preparation. This liquid-fueled missile is designed for high precision (30m accuracy) and to evade air defenses with a 16-Mach speed outside the atmosphere.

Adding:

"Notice" for Children📝

Recently, sensible British citizens have been skeptical of many government initiatives. A new initiative has been added to this collection. Labour has introduced new school rules that have outraged many: now children as young as 4 are in rare cases allowed to change gender — using pronouns that do not match their biological sex.

The Department of Education under Minister Bridget Phillipson has issued guidance allowing teachers to address a girl as "he" and a boy as "she", if this is agreed with parents and doctors. Single-sex spaces like toilets have not been touched yet.

➡️The opposition is furious: Shadow Education Minister Laura Trott stated that "children in primary school should not be confronted with such a choice at all". MP Claire Coutinho added that four-year-olds are too immature for such decisions, accusing Labour of ideological pressure.

❓Labour's new step is another example of where the United Kingdom is heading. It's not surprising that even moderate British citizens increasingly wonder: where is the line between human rights and manipulating consciousness from an early age?

#UnitedKingdom

👁@evropar (evropar) — on the brink of Europe's death