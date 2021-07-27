© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dracos' Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich is infiltrating nations wearing foreign troops' human meat suits
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • July 27, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). New enemy weapons alert to all allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. This is a red level alert to all human homo-sapiens specie sinful dumb wicked End Times generation heathens and all dumb mental retarded End Times apostate rebellious witchcraft harlot Church religious Christian freaks and our brothers-in-arms Republic Rebel Alliance force allies and our real Christian spiritual army of God. The Saturn planet Saturnalian “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet imperial stormtroopers have taken over Terra earth. Warn all brain-dead “Donald Trump worshipper” “Jezebel’s women’s equality worshipper” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible redefining” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christian freaks and human homo-sapiens specie heathens and other Terran specie allies now! This is not a drill! I repeat, this is not a drill. It is the real deal full force Draco Empire’s imperial clone Stormtrooper and imperial space fleet Nazi SS U.S. “Space Force” invasion. The Saturn Saturnalian Satan “Black Sun” Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanists and their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” New Age Wicca witch Illuminati NWO Nazi SS 4th Reich space fleet imperial Stormtroopers in UN cloned hybrid human avatar bodies have taken over planet Terra. They always infiltrate a nation wearing the human meat suits of a different nation’s UN soldiers to deceive the humans, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Once we real Christians finish our warnings, and are raptured into heaven, then God’s judgment wrath will begin, just as in the days of Noah. Earth will be handed over to the genocidal psychopathic megalomaniac pedophile cannibal demon spirits from hell. Warn all your church donators, and Christian book customers, and Christian ministry business customers, and bosses, and coworkers, and neighbors, and friends, and family, just as we real Christians are doing, so that everyone will leave you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and everyone will come and try to kill you and slaughter your family to try to silence you, so that God will be glorified and his righteousness and self-sacrificial love proven. You have been warned. Do not dare blame our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus that you were not warned. Kick out of your churches all these silent pastors, and all the “great awakening” “woke movement” religious Christians now, who are trying to fight against God’s judgment wrath with their legal processes and fake human rights and picket signs and emergency food and emergency gold and guns and nuclear war bunkers and social movements, instead of repenting, and putting on ashes and sackcloth on, and mourning and wailing before God, and giving all their emergency food and emergency food and retirement pensions to the poor, and putting on their women’s head coverings and restoring the original Bible verses, and speaking out 100% of God’s truth so that everyone will come to try to kill them and everyone will leave them thinking that they are crazy lunatics. Clean up God’s house (churches) of these 99% religious Christian freaks and pastors, and kick out their Sananda Jesus “love and light” god and Jezebel “women’s equality” goddess, and restore our Lord Jesus Christ back to God’s house the churches now. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.