15 surgeries - DEATH JAB totally destroys TV star

October 12, 2025 - I knew when I got home reality would hit me, but I didn’t know how soon. On my last day in Paris I noticed some leakage at my incision site. By the morning it had gotten worse. It was decided that when I landed in Nashville, I was to go straight to the hospital and into surgery - for the 15th time. My 4th in 2 months.

My mother was with me so of course I sobbed - because that’s what you do when you’re around your mom. But I pulled myself together, boarded the flight, and mentally packed my hospital bag.

In the operating room, my doctor discovered my breast expander, and the surrounding area, was fully infected. The expander was put in because my implant failed - and now the expander had to be removed because it failed as well. I’m back to being flat on my right side and have my drains back in. Needless to say, I’m feeling pretty heartbroken right now.

I WILL achieve reconstruction at some point, but nothing is more important than my health. I always say to prioritize it, and I’m taking my own advice. Onward.

Love you all 🩷

xx Clea

Clea Shearer updated her profile picture.

April 18, 2021

"It was SUCH an honor to have a conversation with Dr. Fauci and ask him questions about vaccine hesitancy, how to keep our children safe in schools, and what we need to know about travel during a pandemic ♥️ #thehomeedit @thehomeedit

September 4, 2021

"The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'

Organizer to the stars Clea Shearer tells PEOPLE she's been diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer"

Published on April 7, 2022 02:30PM EDT

