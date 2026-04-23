When you're tired of winning - Trump today at the WH

When you're tired of winning.

Adding:

An Iranian bulk carrier carrying rice was escorted by IRGC naval vessels, safely crossed the Sea of Oman and reached Iran, despite the US Navy's attempts to seize it.

Adding:

American officials: A shortage of ammunition due to the Iran war could hinder our defense of Taiwan against a Chinese invasion.

The Pentagon is transferring missiles intended for European countries to military stockpiles.

Adding:

US Central Command:

The American aircraft carrier George Bush is sailing in the waters of the Indian Ocean within the command's area of responsibility.

@Intelslava



