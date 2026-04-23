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When you're tired of winning.
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An Iranian bulk carrier carrying rice was escorted by IRGC naval vessels, safely crossed the Sea of Oman and reached Iran, despite the US Navy's attempts to seize it.
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American officials: A shortage of ammunition due to the Iran war could hinder our defense of Taiwan against a Chinese invasion.
The Pentagon is transferring missiles intended for European countries to military stockpiles.
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US Central Command:
The American aircraft carrier George Bush is sailing in the waters of the Indian Ocean within the command's area of responsibility.
@Intelslava