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Prophecy Fundamentals Part 4 - America In The Bible 1
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52 views • April 13, 2022
Is America in the Bible? Most Bible teachers say no. If you read the Bible from cover to cover, no mention of the word "America" is in there. Yet we find that many of America's greatest adversaries ARE in the Bible, and they exist in prophecies for our day. For instance, Russia is in the Bible. Iran is in the Bible. China is in the Bible. So wouldn't in make sense that America is in there somewhere? Or, is our nation an afterthought in the courts of heaven?
This is part 4 of the Prophecy Fundamentals series, and we explore these questions here.
This is part 4 of the Prophecy Fundamentals series, and we explore these questions here.
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