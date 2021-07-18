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This Quantum Life #99 - Opening to Source
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30 views • July 18, 2021
There is a humbling revelation of the gasping extent of the damage that was wrought by the slash and burn campaign of desperately seeking truth in the external, because every distrusting conclusion and condemnation was another assault on self.
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