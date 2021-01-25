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Illegitimate President Biden Signs Blank Fake Executive Orders
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891 views • January 25, 2021
The Lying Dog Face Pony Soldier China Joe Biden does not know what he is signing because the papers are BLANK! Kommie-La Harris and Dr. Doom Fauci look on with Glee!
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