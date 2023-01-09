Create New Account
Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Safe To Take?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 17 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

Why YOU Feel Awful When Taking MM$ (Miracl3 Minera1 $olution)! - https://bit.ly/3qWkhJu

MMS (Miracle MIneral Solution) Dietary Guidelines! - https://bit.ly/3Rgx2JH

WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3fcpGd3

Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Dangerous Toxic Bleach? - https://bit.ly/3XjCgbm

How To Test The Strength Of Your MMS & Activator! - https://bit.ly/3CLSaDZ

Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Safe To Take?


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) people in society tend to view it as a dangerous toxic bleaching agent and that you should never use it for this reason!


But is this true? Is it dangerous toxic bleach? Will it harm you if taken internally? Or is it in fact safe to take if used correctly? If you want to know the answers to all of these so you can gain clarity around this subject make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

