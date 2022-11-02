China Home Sales Drop 28% in October, Home Sales Slump Intensifies

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https://gnews.org/articles/504931
Summary：11/1/2022 China home sales dropped 28% in October. Survey shows that 70% of Chinese homebuyers will defer their home purchase plans to over one year later. Private developers that account for 2/3 of the sector sales haven't bought much land in 2022, which is going to squeeze the launch pipeline going to 2023.