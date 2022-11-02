China Home Sales Drop 28% in October, Home Sales Slump Intensifies

https://gnews.org/articles/504931
Summary：11/1/2022 China home sales dropped 28% in October. Survey shows that 70% of Chinese homebuyers will defer their home purchase plans to over one year later. Private developers that account for 2/3 of the sector sales haven't bought much land in 2022, which is going to squeeze the launch pipeline going to 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.