China Home Sales Drop 28% in October, Home Sales Slump Intensifies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 22 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/504931

Summary：11/1/2022 China home sales dropped 28% in October. Survey shows that 70% of Chinese homebuyers will defer their home purchase plans to over one year later. Private developers that account for 2/3 of the sector sales haven't bought much land in 2022, which is going to squeeze the launch pipeline going to 2023.

