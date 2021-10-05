The Silent War Ep. 6111: US Gov's Nazi Science, China KNEW, Internet Outages, WW3 Looms

In this episode of The Silent War-Nazi-Level Experiments At The University Of Pittsburgh.Pfizer Scientists busted on undercover Project Veritas admitting they feel like they work for an evil corporation and that natural immunity is stronger than vaccines.China PCR test orders soared before first reported COVID caseGovernment contracts show surges in Wuhan-area purchases starting May 2019.Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing "threats."HUGE INTERNET CRISIS: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp — CAUSES UNKNOWN! — Twitter, Verizon, Google, AT&T, Telegram, Others are Also Reporting Issues.WW3 Minutes to Midnight as Taiwanese Foreign Minister warns his country is preparing for war with China, asks Australia for help"Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat