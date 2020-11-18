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Kary Mullis speaking at an event in Santa Monica, California - "PCR is a process" - July 12, 1997
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56 views • November 18, 2020
Corporate Greed And Aids Santa Monica July 12, 1997 with Nobel Prize recipient Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR process.
Other speakers at this event: Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore.
Quote by Kary Mullis:
"PCR is just a process that is used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It doesn't tell you that you're sick, and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that"
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/biographical/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/interview/
The COVID-19 PCR Test Is Key To The Pandemic Fraud
https://principia-scientific.com/the-covid-19-pcr-test-is-key-to-the-pandemic-fraud/?s=08
Labs can manipulate how many “cases’ of Covid-19 the country has
http://blog.banditobooks.com/labs-can-manipulate-how-many-cases-of-covid-19-their-country-has/
Other speakers at this event: Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore.
Quote by Kary Mullis:
"PCR is just a process that is used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It doesn't tell you that you're sick, and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that"
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/biographical/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/interview/
The COVID-19 PCR Test Is Key To The Pandemic Fraud
https://principia-scientific.com/the-covid-19-pcr-test-is-key-to-the-pandemic-fraud/?s=08
Labs can manipulate how many “cases’ of Covid-19 the country has
http://blog.banditobooks.com/labs-can-manipulate-how-many-cases-of-covid-19-their-country-has/
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