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Thousands of people in the UK have been Euthanised with the drug Midizolam
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62 views • November 27, 2021
Thousands of people in the UK have been Euthanised with the drug Midizolam which has also been used to kill people on death-row.
A large number of UK ‘COVID deaths‘ were in fact government-sanctioned forced-euthanasia!
A large number of UK ‘COVID deaths‘ were in fact government-sanctioned forced-euthanasia!
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