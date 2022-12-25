EXPOSED: VAX CAUSES BLINDNESS? - Shocking New Report As Deaths SKYROCKET & Doctors SPEAK OUT!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on a recent study that appears to show (utilizing VAERS data) that the covid19 "vaccine" has caused thousands of people to go blind! While for now we are only seeing a number around 25,000, keep in mind that the vast majority of vaccine related injuries are not reported.

Meanwhile, we're also seeing an enormous miscarriage rate as well as many doctors coming out against the death injections that should not even be called "vaccines."

Former Australian Medical Association President Dr. Kerryn Phelps who was one of the major figures in the rollout of the "vaccine" in Australia has finally broken her silence as well, saying she and her wife were dramatically injured by the jab and that doctors and administrators are being silenced by a shadow pharma government.

Also, the FDA has finally acknowledged blood clots coming from the injections.





In this video, we break down this latest news!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

