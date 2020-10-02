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The Truth About Communism - Narrated by Ronald Reagan
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26 views • October 02, 2020
The Truth About Communism presents the violent rise of the Soviet Empire from the Chaos of revolution to the terror of the Cold War and is charted using remarkable footage of actual events. This is the best collection of historical film footage on the topic of Communist Imperialism ever assembled.
Uploaded to Brighteon.com on October 2 2020
Uploaded to Brighteon.com on October 2 2020
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