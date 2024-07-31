Disney - OMG - Go WOKE or Go BROKE

Bob Iger as CEO in 2020, pretty much destroyed the company with his WOKE agenda. You really had to wonder if he understood Disney was a family brand. Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, returned to run the media empire once again. Now, the 2023 low MUST hold of this stock is going to crash. A yearly closing below 82.25 points to this stock collapsing to the $20-$21 area, perhaps into 2028. Last week, this stock fell to 89.21. The company reported a net loss for the second quarter. The damage to Disney’s reputation with WOKE has been truly profound. Disney remains vulnerable for 2025. With a recession on the horizon, the high price of theme park fees will undoubtedly reduce sales as we move toward 2028.

