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THIS MAN WAS SUED BY AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS FOR CENSORING VACCINE DEBATE.
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142 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: TIM TRUTH
In February and March 2019, Rep. Schiff contacted Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to encourage them to de-platform or discredit what Schiff asserted to be 'inaccurate information on vaccines'. He then posted the letters and press releases on the House.gov website.
Within 24 hours of Schiff's letter to Amazon dated Mar 1, 2019, Amazon removed the popular videos Vaxxed and Shoot 'Em Up: the Truth About Vaccines from its platform for streaming videos, depriving members of the public of convenient access.
He was sued by The AAPS in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Plaintiffs allege that Defendant Adam Schiff has abused government power and infringed on their free-speech rights.
(See link below for pdf)
https://www.cga.ct.gov/2020/PHdata/Tmy/2020HB-05044-R000219-Milner,%20Conan-TMY.PDF
The video includes clips on the death of a 13yr old boy who died just days after taking the covid-19 vaccine plus additional clips of research into some of the effects on the infant brain after taking the MMR vaccine and finally people demonstrating against Adam Schiff's censorship plans on vaccine injuries which has taken us where we are today. Suffering in silence.
Courtesy of:-
TimTruth.com
WPTV.COM
KCAL9.COM
In February and March 2019, Rep. Schiff contacted Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to encourage them to de-platform or discredit what Schiff asserted to be 'inaccurate information on vaccines'. He then posted the letters and press releases on the House.gov website.
Within 24 hours of Schiff's letter to Amazon dated Mar 1, 2019, Amazon removed the popular videos Vaxxed and Shoot 'Em Up: the Truth About Vaccines from its platform for streaming videos, depriving members of the public of convenient access.
He was sued by The AAPS in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Plaintiffs allege that Defendant Adam Schiff has abused government power and infringed on their free-speech rights.
(See link below for pdf)
https://www.cga.ct.gov/2020/PHdata/Tmy/2020HB-05044-R000219-Milner,%20Conan-TMY.PDF
The video includes clips on the death of a 13yr old boy who died just days after taking the covid-19 vaccine plus additional clips of research into some of the effects on the infant brain after taking the MMR vaccine and finally people demonstrating against Adam Schiff's censorship plans on vaccine injuries which has taken us where we are today. Suffering in silence.
Courtesy of:-
TimTruth.com
WPTV.COM
KCAL9.COM
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