Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 15, 2025 - AI EXPLOSION in 2026 will end corporate giants and EMPOWER human innovators

- Interview with Chris Olson on Gold and Silver (0:00)

- Analysis of the Sydney Shooting (2:01)

- Critique of Gun Control and False Flag Operations (7:05)

- Introduction to AI and Its Importance (15:02)

- AI Tools and Their Applications (16:26)

- The Economic Impact of AI (25:18)

- The Future of AI and Its Implications (45:45)

- The Cost of Ignorance in Various Areas (55:07)

- The Importance of Self-Education (1:12:44)

- Financial Ignorance and Its Consequences (1:17:38)

- Societal Ignorance and Its Impact (1:21:33)

- Big Pharma's Business Model and Health Ignorance (1:21:51)

- Big Tech's Role in Promoting Ignorance (1:28:52)

- The Cost of Ignorance in Various Areas (1:30:32)

- The Importance of AI in Modern Life (1:33:02)

- The Future of Education and Work (1:39:02)

- The Breakdown of Political Systems (1:46:50)

- The Role of AI in Government and Justice (1:52:56)

- The Impact of AI on Job Markets (1:53:17)

- The Future of Money and Currency (2:00:17)

- The Role of AI in Financial Systems (2:51:03)

- Interview with Tucker and Industry Impact (2:51:22)

- Promotion of Battalion Metals (2:54:38)

- Final Remarks and Personal Anecdotes (2:56:31)

- Future Financial Markets and Health Ranger Store Promotion (2:57:51)





