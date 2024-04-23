ERNEST BIGOT: Stopping Electronic Warfare as Easy as Copying our UNHACKABLE Election Systems

Democrat strategist Ernest bigot tells America how we can protect the electronic hacking of our important national systems by merely modeling it after our electronic voting systems.
#ErnestBigot #AdamCarolla #satire #dominion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.