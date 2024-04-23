Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT: Stopping Electronic Warfare as Easy as Copying our UNHACKABLE Election Systems
Recharge Freedom
334 Subscribers
13 views
Published 14 hours ago

Democrat strategist Ernest bigot tells America how we can protect the electronic hacking of our important national systems by merely modeling it after our electronic voting systems. #ErnestBigot #AdamCarolla #satire #dominion

Keywords
satiredemocratsfunnyfbielectionsvoting rightsdominionelectronic warfareadam carollaelection integritydominion voting systemshackablevoting systemsernest bigotfox lawsuitun hackablevoting id

