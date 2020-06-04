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Prove All Things - Program 6 - Globalism Sucks - 6/4/20
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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181 views • June 04, 2020
This is the sixth in a series of one hour videos designed to be aired on public access TV cable. The programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention, especially as is relevant to the loss of freedom and the importance of the permanent injunction arbitration order establishing the legal and lawful Bill of Peace. All cable companies are required to provide access to one or more public access channels. When utilized, they can be an effective tool in combating the controlled corporate fake news. See 4/20/2020 update on www.hudok.info for details for your participation because Bill Of Peace 2020 was done on behalf of all Americans.
Forced Vaccinations and other timely topics are exposed.
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hoaxvaccinationspandemicnowquarantinegatesmandatorycoronaphilhudokphilhudokphilliphudokcoronaviruscovid-19covid19covidplandemichr6666
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy