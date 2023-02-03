Create New Account
X22 SPOTLIGHT | Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It's Time To Press Criminal Charges
X22 SPOTLIGHT with todays guest Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal ChargesWebsite: http://karenkingston.net
Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst with over 20 years of experience. She's a contributor to discussion forums and news media with US and global doctors, scientists, and attorneys on the biological effects of the COVID-19 gene editing injections. Karen breaks down what Big Pharma created. They created a bio weapon and the FDA and Big Pharma did not know what would happen if they gave it to people. It is time for the people to bring criminal charges against Big Pharma.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

