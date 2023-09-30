Create New Account
The More the Democrats Hate + Destroy Trump - the Harder We Defend Him (from a former Dem)
Published 21 hours ago

The Democrats are absolutely going all out and their attempted destruction of Donald Trump, from indictment after indictment on spurious allegations to confiscating and annihilating his business assets in New York for supposedly over estimating the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate.We see the way the Democrats and the left are destroying the country and attempting to usher in a totalitarian communistic rule, and you tip your hand each time you go after Donald Trump. The harder you try to annihilate him, the hard we try to protect him. And I say that as a former democrat.

#donaldtrump #woke #communism #mar-o-lago


