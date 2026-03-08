BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait set on fire by Iran!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10192 followers
2
365 views • 2 days ago

Images circulated online on March 6 showed a huge fire engulfing Ali Al Salem Air Base, about 40 miles west of Kuwait City, which houses US troops and aircraft, as Iranian Revolutionary Guards continued a "retaliatory strike" against Gulf States participating in a joint US-Israeli aggression. Kuwaitis have documented a massive attack on the base in southern Kuwait, that as of Sunday, US-Israeli strikes had killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians, according to official Islamic Republic data. At the same time, an US soldier witnessed the precision of the deadly strike of an Iranian Shahed-136 drone, striking the Radome tower at the base. It confirmed that US troops were still inside the base in large numbers and that the death toll on the US side was likely higher. Eyewitness sources wrote that US planes were targeted at the base, which is why there was a huge blaze at the impact site.

Iranian attack on the base, causing a large fire visible on weather satellite images, on Saturday at 10 A.M. local time. Iran has carried out a new series of attacks on US military sites across the Middle East, targeting Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported. There were more explosions at the Ali Al Salem base, and there were many reports that American citizens may have closed their embassy in Kuwait and fled. After losing key facilities at the Air Base, US forces have moved their command and control operations to the Kuwait Social Insurance Fund building. However, it took Iran only a few hours to find it, and destroy it by drones, then a big fire followed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
irankuwaitali al salem airbasekuwait social insurance fund building
