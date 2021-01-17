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Freundet euch an (Kreativ-Karaoke). A song about the decision to follow Jesus (German language)
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53 views • January 17, 2021
Freundet euch an (mit Lyrics zum Mitsingen). Karaoke-Aufnahme mit neuem Text zur Melodie "Ghost riders in the sky" von Stan Jones 1948. Playback gekauft bei www.karaoke-version.de:
https://www.karaoke-version.de/playbacks/johnny-cash/ghost-riders-in-the-sky.html
Kein Urheberrechtsanspruch auf die Musik.
https://www.karaoke-version.de/playbacks/johnny-cash/ghost-riders-in-the-sky.html
Kein Urheberrechtsanspruch auf die Musik.
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