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5G Dangers
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232 views • April 04, 2020
Scientists, environmental groups, doctors and citizens around the world are appealing to all governments to halt telecommunications companies’ deployment of 5G (fifth generation) wireless networks, which they call “an experiment on humanity and the environment that is defined as a crime under international law.” Research has shown that wireless radiation can cause DNA damage, neuropsychiatric effects and other health problems. RT America’s Michele Greenstein joins Rick Sanchez to discuss
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