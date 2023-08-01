Tucker Carlson Ice Cube Interview Part 1, Cuckoo Can't Talk Without Cussin' - Real Free News Extra

Tucker Carlson had a sit down patty cake puff piece with wanna be tough guy and real bad actor Blct Ice Cuckoo. Blct Ice Cuckoo tries to talk but is unable to form a sentence or put more than two coherent words together with out swearing. He is trying to act like a nice guy in order to sell more of his fake gangsta garbage to Tucker's audience. Cuckoo knows Tucker's audience doesn't want to hear F***, S***, or B**** every other word so he is trying to speak without using profanity. When Cuckoo tries to talk normally he doesn't have anything to say but gibberish.
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/tucker-carlson-ice-cube-interview-part.html
#tuckercarlson #icecube #interview #icecuckoo #cuckoo #puffpiece #pattycake #profanity #swearing #nwa #compton #straightouttacompton #comotonca #gangsta #wannabegangsta #wannabetoughguy #badactor #fakegangsta #la #laca #gangstatalk
