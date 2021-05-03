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NEWS: MAY 2 – 2021 / America First Legal Pursuing Lawsuit Against Critical Race Theory: Stephen Miller
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40 views • May 03, 2021
- America First Legal Pursuing Lawsuit Against Critical Race Theory: Stephen Miller
- Pentagon to Release UFO Report of Vessels That Defy Science and Remarkable ‘Otherworldly’ Technologies
- ‘I recorded them murdering patients’: The terrible testimony of a nurse at a New York hospital
- Biden breaks promise: His son Hunter continues to invest in a company linked to China’s communist regime
- What Are Quasars? A Look at One of the Most Mysterious Objects in the Universe
https://hiday.live/may-2-2021/
- Pentagon to Release UFO Report of Vessels That Defy Science and Remarkable ‘Otherworldly’ Technologies
- ‘I recorded them murdering patients’: The terrible testimony of a nurse at a New York hospital
- Biden breaks promise: His son Hunter continues to invest in a company linked to China’s communist regime
- What Are Quasars? A Look at One of the Most Mysterious Objects in the Universe
https://hiday.live/may-2-2021/
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