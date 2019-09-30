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Under the Wire Episode 9
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578 views • September 30, 2019
Greg Beattie, ex-AVN President and author of 2 Australian books on Vaccination
Vaccination: A Parent's Dilemma - https://vaccinationdilemma.com/
Fooling Ourselves on the Fundamental Value of Vaccines
Ebook - https://shop.avn.org.au/collections/vaccination/products/fooling-ourselves-on-the-fundamental-value-of-vaccines-e-book-by-greg-beattie
Paperback - https://shop.avn.org.au/products/fooling-ourselves-on-the-fundamental-value-of-vaccines-softcover-book?_pos=1&_sid=158ecf588&_ss=r
Paper by Dr Peter Gotzsche, one of the founders of the Cochrane Collaboration, discussing increases in deaths after DPT vaccination. https://vaccinescience.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Expert-Report-Effect-of-DTP-Vaccines-on-Mortality-in-Children-in-Low-Income-Countries.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3wZ6SEvR1DdRt8bGCAITH_I_Jza2kNrSwUqD3o7XOJdMX4A9dgs2Ifkqw
Dr Peter Aaby - Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria–Tetanus–Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6–35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5868131/?fbclid=IwAR0bx8pYds3QZSDHosIMAAaum3-xIq3IyZlHKIuL0Od9MwmMxCsD9C5GQWY
Video - Dr Peter Aaby - DPT: this vaccine is killing children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udbUKD28K28
Vaccination: A Parent's Dilemma - https://vaccinationdilemma.com/
Fooling Ourselves on the Fundamental Value of Vaccines
Ebook - https://shop.avn.org.au/collections/vaccination/products/fooling-ourselves-on-the-fundamental-value-of-vaccines-e-book-by-greg-beattie
Paperback - https://shop.avn.org.au/products/fooling-ourselves-on-the-fundamental-value-of-vaccines-softcover-book?_pos=1&_sid=158ecf588&_ss=r
Paper by Dr Peter Gotzsche, one of the founders of the Cochrane Collaboration, discussing increases in deaths after DPT vaccination. https://vaccinescience.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Expert-Report-Effect-of-DTP-Vaccines-on-Mortality-in-Children-in-Low-Income-Countries.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3wZ6SEvR1DdRt8bGCAITH_I_Jza2kNrSwUqD3o7XOJdMX4A9dgs2Ifkqw
Dr Peter Aaby - Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria–Tetanus–Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6–35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5868131/?fbclid=IwAR0bx8pYds3QZSDHosIMAAaum3-xIq3IyZlHKIuL0Od9MwmMxCsD9C5GQWY
Video - Dr Peter Aaby - DPT: this vaccine is killing children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udbUKD28K28
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