Dem Wounds Reporter - Losing Medals - Won't Certify a Trump Win

Missouri Democrat Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accidentally Shoots Reporter at Event with Adam Kinzinger – Is Savaged Online





Toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger was out campaigning with Missouri Senate Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce when a reporter covering the event was hit by shrapnel.





The geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/missouri-democrat-senate-candidate-lucas-kunce-accidentally-shoots/









UN report reveals shocking number of medals female athletes lost to transgender opponents





Over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports'





The staggering amount of medals that female competitors have lost to transgender rivals in women’s sporting categories has been revealed in a report to the United Nations.





https://torontosun.com/news/world/number-medals-female-lost-transgender-opponents









our college volleyball teams forfeit against San José State over possible trans player





The forfeitures began after months of speculation about the gender identity of an SJSU player who has not spoken publicly about the controversy.





https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/four-college-volleyball-teams-forfeit-san-jose-state-possible-trans-pl-rcna174118









Female High-School Volleyball Athlete Suffers Serious Head Injury after Transgender Player Spikes ‘Abnormally Fast’ Ball





https://www.yahoo.com/news/female-high-school-volleyball-athlete-191021646.html









Female rugby players complain trans opponent hits too hard





Female rugby players are not used to feeling like they have been hit by a bus on the field. Or a truck.





https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-female-rugby-players-complain-trans-opponent-hits-too-hard









High school basketball game is abandoned after trans player 'injures three female opponents' with shocking video showing the biological male hurling an athlete to the floor





A Massachusetts high school girls' basketball team was forced to forfeit its game after a transgender player on the opposing team injured three players.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13105605/Trans-basketball-high-school-game-injury-forfeit-Massachusetts.html









NBC reporter asks Harris about plan if Trump declares victory prematurely on election night





https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/22/politics/video/harris-nbc-interview-prepared-trump-declaring-early-victory-election-night-lead-digvid









Democrats indicate they may not certify Trump election if he wins: Report





Multiple House Democrats have indicated that they might not certify the 2024 presidential election results if former President Donald Trump wins.





https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/02/democrats-indicate-they-may-not-certify-trump-election-if-he-wins-report/









Democrat congressman calls for ‘civil war conditions,’ to disqualify Trump if he wins





A resurfaced video shows Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) unveiling a plan for Congress to implement “civil war conditions” and disqualify former President Donald Trump if he wins the November presidential election.





https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/08/video-democrat-congressman-calls-for-civil-war-conditions-to-disqualify-trump-if-he-wins/