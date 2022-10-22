Springfield Armory Hellion - Part 2 Feature Weighted Analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode, I’ll be giving value or weight to each feature to ultimately determine at what price I’d prefer the Hellion over the KelTec RDB, which we’ll use as the lowest, that is, the base price for the ambi bullpup rifles.
In each category, how much better in dollars is one rifle over another. Or another way to look at it, how much would I be willing to pay to get the weakest rifle to equal the best.
AmbGun Hellion Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion
Feature Valuation Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ddfdehwvVEAf-pxsRER9bQICSokgkFIqTCsULlbruy8/edit?usp=sharing
Chapters
0:00 Recap
0:19 Methodology
1:18 Mag Release
2:14 Bolt Release
2:44 Safety
3:10 Charging Handle
3:30 Trigger
4:21 Gas Adjustment
4:36 Weight
4:53 Ejection
5:14 Durability
6:01 Reliability
6:25 Malf Handling
7:00 Forward Assist
7:20 Barrel to Pic
7:52 Iron Sights
8:09 Barrel
8:31 Price
9:49 Hellion Fixes