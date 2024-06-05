Engaging In Municipal Government with Grace Simon and Monica Singh Soares

When we think about government in Canada, most of us default to referencing the federal government in Ottawa, or our provincial governments.





There is another very important governance layer, and that is our municipal government.





Mayors and municipal councillors are the elected officials who walk the streets with us in our communities every day and regularly observe the needs of our neighbourhoods.





It is for this reason that we are excited to share with you the perspectives of two municipal councillors on this program. They each have an outstanding reputation for listening and caring deeply about the people they serve locally.





Monica Singh Soares is from the Township of Southgate, elected in 2022.





Grace Simon is a returning councillor, serving a second term in the Town of Newmarket.





Doug Sharpe

Guest Host, Faytene and Friends





