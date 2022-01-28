THE "EXPERTS" WILL NOT SAVE US -- WHAT WILL?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Over the last century, Americans willingly (and unwillingly) traded in the "American Dream" and freedom for a corporatist system of "rule by experts" and obedience. It was a very bad trade for the people, and a very good trade for the so-called "experts." Benjamin Franklin said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." He was right.